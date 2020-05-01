Coronavirus: Clearview Township temporarily lays off portion of its workforce

Send this page to someone via email

Clearview Township will temporarily lay off 21 staff members and will not fill 20 of its seasonal positions as Ontario continues to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented time for Clearview Township as we are faced with a difficult decision to give temporary leave of some staff members,” Clearview Mayor Doug Measures said in a statement.

“This decision was not taken lightly and was a direction of council after received a report from senior management.”

Where possible, Clearview officials say, staff have been redeployed to support essential services.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The effect on the community will be significant,” Clearview CAO Steve Sage said in a statement.

“Without the numerous summer staff, the ability to assist the community with support for community events in 2020 will be difficult.”

Story continues below advertisement

Clearview officials say the closure of community facilities and public gathering restrictions have already highly affected the township’s recreation operations and libraries.

Clearview will also not be able to operate farmer’s markets, the Stayner pool or its tourism centre during the summer.

“The township will have limited capacity to maintain trails and will not be able to move ahead with previously planned downtown beautification projects or to provide support for community events during the 2020 event season,” officials say.

The Clearview Youth Centre plans to reopen in September if conditions allow for it to do so.

“We are continuing to deliver essential services, working hard to manage the significant changes to public services and the new demands on the municipality during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Measures said in the statement.

“Our main goal will be to return our community to full operation and have our staff return back to work as soon as reasonably possible.”

3:59 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says there’s ‘many reasons for optimism’ as Ontario looks towards reopening Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says there’s ‘many reasons for optimism’ as Ontario looks towards reopening