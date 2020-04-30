Halifax Transit reducing bus, ferry services as precaution against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Transit has decided to reduce some of its services as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, the city says the following routes will operate on their Saturday schedules on weekdays: 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 21, 22, 25, 28, 29, 30, 39, 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 65, 66, 68, 72, 82, 83, 86, 87, 88, 90, 91, 320.

The following routes will have no service: 5, 11, 32, 41, 78, 79, 93, 123, 135, 137, 138, 159, 182, 183, 186, 194, 196.

The following routes will run on regular weekday schedules: 63, 64, 84, 85, 136, 185, 401, 415, 433.

Route 330 and route 370 will be reduced to three trips inbound and three trips outbound on weekdays, according to the city.

Weekend services will not be changed.

When it comes to ferries, services for Alderney and Woodside will be reduced by a half hour.

There will be no mid-day, evening or weekend service until further notice.

Access-a-Bus service will continue to operate on its regular schedule, but passengers are asked to limit requests to essential trips only.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief public health officer, has stressed that transit remains an essential service and that HRM has taken steps to ensure additional safety protocols are being met.

At least two Halifax Transit employees have tested positive for coronavirus.