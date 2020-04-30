12 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death reported in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported an additional coronavirus-related death on Thursday, in addition to 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the local total number of cases to 278, including 16 deaths.

There are currently outbreaks at four long-term care homes and at one retirement home in the region — Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, in addition to the Woods Park Care Centre, IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home and Owen Hill Care Community, all in Barrie.

The other outbreak is at Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

There is also an outbreak at an unidentified group home in the region, according to the health unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s total number of cases, 43 are outbreak-related, while 155 have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Ninety-five of the cases in Simcoe Muskoka have been community-acquired, while 65 were a result of close contact with another confirmed case and 54 were travel-related. The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been identified as undetermined or under investigation.

Nine people confirmed to have COVID-19 are hospitalized in Simcoe Muskoka, while 63 are self-isolating.

According to the local health unit, most people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the region are between the ages of 35 and 64. Eighty-four of the health unit’s cases are in people age 65 or older, while 59 cases are in individuals between the ages of 18 and 34.

Nine of the cases in the region have been among youth, between the ages of zero and 17.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 459 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 16,187, including 1,082 deaths.