MPPs, MP in Barrie to consult with residents on reopening economy, coronavirus concerns

Barrie–Innisfil’s MPP and Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte’s MPP and MP will hold separate consultations with residents regarding reopening the economy and concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

A “tele-town hall” will be held for Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte constituents on Thursday at 8 p.m. Residents across the riding will receive a phone call at that time and will be invited to stay on the line to automatically participate.

“The federal government is working quickly to support all Canadians,” Doug Shipley, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MP, said in a statement.

“This tele-town hall will be an opportunity to gather feedback, provide updates and answer constituents’ questions. It will also be another physically-distanced way to connect with residents.”

In a statement, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey said Ontario wants to hear from people and businesses about what’s important to them and how potential decisions could affect residents’ lives.

“These conversations will provide valuable feedback on critical issues and opportunities for the provincial government to make life, and opportunities, easier for everyone during these difficult times,” Downey said.

Barrie–Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin will host a series of phone and virtual conversations over the next month to consult with residents, including local businesses, non-profits and community leaders, about local needs for economic recovery.

“In the past few weeks, I have been having discussions with local businesses and groups to identify the economic impacts that COVID-19 is having in Barrie and Innisfil,” Khanjin said in a statement.

“The Premier and minister of finance have been clear that they want to know about the local impacts and priorities of every community in Ontario so that gaps in supports can be addressed and Ontario’s long-term prosperity restored.”

Khanjin’s office says it will contact participants to arrange specific dates and times for the consultations.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a plan to re-open the province’s economy in three stages, although no firm dates were provided.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported a total of 267 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 15 deaths.

