Police release person of interest photo in airplane arson at Buttonville Airport

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have released a photo of a person of interest who they say may have information about a fire that broke out on a small airplane at Buttonville Airport back in February.

On Feb. 27, emergency crews were called to the airport, near Highway 404 and 16th Avenue in Markham, at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a jet on fire.

When crews arrived they found a jet, classified as a Dassault Falcon 50 tri-jet, on fire outside of hanger 5, investigators said.

At the time, police said there was a hole cut into a nearby fence and that the fire seemed suspicious as it appeared gasoline was used.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has since determined the fire was an arson.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the plane had been parked at the airport for a few months.

A photo of the charred jet plane at Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. Hando

No one was injured and nothing else was damaged, police said.

Investigators said after obtaining video surveillance, they are releasing a photo of a man “who is believed to have information that may assist in the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify him to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police release this photo of a person of interest following an airplane fire at Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. Handout / York Regional Police

Story continues below advertisement