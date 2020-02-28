Fire destroys plane at Buttonville Airport, police calling it ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a fire that broke out at a plane sitting at Buttonville Airport on Thursday night appears to be “suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to Buttonville Airport, near Highway 404 and 16th Avenue in Markham, at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a jet on fire.

Investigators are calling the incident “suspicious” citing that it appears gasoline was possibly used. There was also a hole cut in the fence, police said.

Police said the plane had been parked there for a few months.

No one was injured and nothing else was damaged, police said.

