Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fire destroys plane at Buttonville Airport, police calling it ‘suspicious’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 8:00 am
Updated February 28, 2020 8:01 am
A photo of a charred plane at Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. Feb. 28, 2020.
A photo of a charred plane at Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont. Feb. 28, 2020. Don Curran / Global News

York Regional Police say a fire that broke out at a plane sitting at Buttonville Airport on Thursday night appears to be “suspicious.”

Emergency crews were called to Buttonville Airport, near Highway 404 and 16th Avenue in Markham, at 11:30 p.m. for reports of a jet on fire.

Investigators are calling the incident “suspicious” citing that it appears gasoline was possibly used. There was also a hole cut in the fence, police said.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out at Canadian Tire in Brampton

Police said the plane had been parked there for a few months.

No one was injured and nothing else was damaged, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MarkhamPlane FireButtonville AirportMarkham ontarioButtonville Airport plane fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.