Fire breaks out at Canadian Tire in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Brampton Fire Service says there are no injuries after a fire broke out at a Canadian Tire in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to McLaughlin Road North and Bovaird Drive West for reports of a fire at a commercial retail property shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Brampton Fire said there was no one in the building.

Peel Regional Police said Bovaird Drive West is completely closed between McLaughlin Road North to Van Kirk Drive.

Police are warning motorists to plan an alternate route.

@BramptonFireES operating at a commercial property fire. Fire operations are ongoing, please avoid the area. @BPFFA1068 ^RR pic.twitter.com/YWZF7Lxs9n — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) February 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

UPDATE:

– Bovaird is completely closed from McLaughlin to Van Kirk.

– Plan an alternate route

– Will update when roadway is re-opened — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 27, 2020