Fire breaks out at Canadian Tire in Brampton

Brampton Fire Service says there are no injuries after a fire broke out at a Canadian Tire in Brampton on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to McLaughlin Road North and Bovaird Drive West for reports of a fire at a commercial retail property shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Brampton Fire said there was no one in the building.
Peel Regional Police said Bovaird Drive West is completely closed between McLaughlin Road North to Van Kirk Drive.
Police are warning motorists to plan an alternate route.
