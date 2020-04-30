‘There are no words’: 1st victim of NATO Cyclone helicopter crash identified

Send this page to someone via email

One of the victims of the Canadian military helicopter crash off the coast of Greece has been identified.

According to a Facebook post from her father, Abbigail Cowbrough was on board the CH-148 Cyclone when it disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea during a NATO training exercise on Wednesday.

“There are no words. You made me forever proud,” Cowbrough’s father wrote. “I will love you always, and miss you in every moment. You are the bright light in my life taken far too soon.”

The Regal Heights Baptist Church in Dartmouth, N.S., also confirmed Cowbrough’s passing.

“Our prayers are with her family, and all those who have lost a loved one in this tragic accident,” the church wrote. “We will surround her family as we walk with them through this and we will keep you posted on ways you can help.”

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) says the Cyclone was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton.

The CAF confirms we have contacted all primary family members of those who were on board the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that was involved in an accident in the Mediterranean Sea. pic.twitter.com/5wVjRjboCl — Canadian Armed Forces Operations (@CFOperations) April 30, 2020

It’s currently unclear how many people were on board, but the CAF says all primary family members of those involved in the crash have been contacted.

Greece’s prime minister has expressed his condolences as the search for the helicopter continues.

“I express my grief over the crash of the Canadian helicopter in the Ionian Sea last night,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday in Parliament.

Mitsotakis added that he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his condolences.

In a statement Thursday morning, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil offered his condolences as well.

“My heart goes out to all CAF members deployed aboard HMCS Fredericton and their families as we await more details of the Canadian helicopter involved in Op REASSURANCE,” McNeil said.

With files from Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press.