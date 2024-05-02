Menu

Environment

Hungry bear rips through garage door of Port Moody home to get to garbage can

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 8:58 pm
1 min read
Hungry bear tears through garage door of Port Moody home
A hungry black bear tore through the garage door of a Port Moody home to access the garbage can inside. As Angela Jung reports, the incident is serving as a reminder for people living in bear country to take precautions.
B.C. residents are once again reminded that bears are out and about in many communities.

On Tuesday, a hungry bear in Port Moody tore through one home’s closed wooden garage door to get to the trash can stored inside.

“I heard some wood crunching,” neighbour Jim Malamas told Global News.

“I thought, well, who the heck’s doing woodwork or chopping wood this time of night? So I look out the window and I see there’s some movement over here. And then the house is dark. So I come down my patio, sure as heck it’s a bear crunching away.”

Malamas said he texted the homeowner who slept through the disturbance.

“It’s a common occurrence here on this street. We have bears all the time,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Bear seen carrying garbage can in Summerland'
Bear seen carrying garbage can in Summerland

WildsafeBC said the incident is a timely reminder for residents that they are living in bear country and stressed the importance of following all city bylaws and bear-aware guidelines.

“Prevention is the key to this entire situation,” Gabriela De Romeri from WildsafeBC said.

“If we were able to get to that bear when (it) was much smaller, there’s a chance that this bear would have never actually developed such a behaviour to the point where it feels comfortable enough breaking into something as large as a home.”

The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera but says she feels violated by what happened, adding it was just regular garbage being stored in the garage, and now all this damage is going to cost $4,500.

Port Moody bylaws state that garbage can lids must be securely closed and locked until they are put out for collection, even when they are stored inside a garage or shed.

The hungry bear tore through the garage door of a Port Moody home to get to the garbage inside. View image in full screen
The hungry bear tore through the garage door of a Port Moody home to get to the garbage inside. Jim Malamas
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

