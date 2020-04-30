Canadian Armed Forces official says helicopter crash investigation team to deploy, water conditions making search difficult

Rear-Admiral Craig Baines, commander of Maritime command component, said on Thursday that a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team would deploy from Canada shortly to investigate the CH148 Cyclone crash off the coast of Greece to determine what caused the incident. He said that the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, both recovered, would be examined. Baines also said that due to conditions like current and wind, a water search and rescue can be more difficult as the search area will likely need to be expanded. He said rescue teams would continue to search while they believe there’s “an opportunity to find survivors.”