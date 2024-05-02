Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘One disaster after another’: Denman Islanders steamed over cable ferry outage

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 9:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ferry frustrations for Denman Island residents'
Ferry frustrations for Denman Island residents
The cable ferry servicing Denman Island was down again Thursday, leaving some residents high and dry. They're growing more frustrated with the interruptions in service and want to see several solutions. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Denman Island were venting their frustration on Thursday with the latest breakdown of a cable ferry serving the island.

Mechanical issues sidelined the Baynes Sound Connector, which links Denman Island and Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.

“Extremely frustrated,” Denman Island resident Ricia Hollinger told Global News upon finding herself stranded on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

“My car is full of stuff that has to get into the refrigerator. My meds are at home which I really need. I was not planning on spending this whole day here.”

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries starts vessel replacement process'
BC Ferries starts vessel replacement process

Denman Islanders Claire Deebleu and Natalie Mathis were among nine residents who banded together to spend more than $450 on a water taxi to get them to the mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were rushing to make flights.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The worker told us there was going to be no ferry before midday and there was no replacement, that’s it,” Deebleu said.

Mathis added that the cable ferry has been “reliably unreliable.”

“This ferry breaks down so much that we already have ferry anxiety on the island,” she said.

“I was considering spending the night in Comox last night but I thought, no, your flight is not until 11, calm down, you are being a hysterical islander, and this is exactly why.”

BC Ferries spokesperson Jeff Groot said crews were doing regular overnight maintenance on the ferry when they ran into mechanical issues and had to take the vessel out of service for most of the day.

“We recognize we are one of the only ways on and off the island and providing that service is really important to us,” Groot said, adding that the situation was “obviously not ideal.”

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries launches plan to avoid cancelled sailings'
BC Ferries launches plan to avoid cancelled sailings
Trending Now

Groot said BC Ferries was able to move a replacement vessel to serve the island by late morning and would supplement it with a water taxi service if the outage lasted longer than expected.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we have actually seen is a little bit of improvement year-over-year with the Baynes Sound Connector; we’ve seen a decrease of about 40 per cent in the number of cancellations,” he said.

“At the end of the day, though, that doesn’t make a difference to the people who are stranded there today.”

Since April of last year, 83 sailings on the route have been cancelled, a rate of 0.6 per cent.

NDP MLA Josie Osborne, who represents the area, said that’s not good enough.

“We all want to see the responsiveness, we want to see contingency plans — but we want to see the long-term solution for this ferry that just seems to be plagued with problems,” she said.

Islanders, meanwhile, want to see the cable ferry retired and replaced with a traditional vessel.

“There have been so many repetitive problems with the cable ferry. We fought against it hugely, we told them no, we have never had so many issues with ferries in our whole history on the island,” Hollinger said.

“It’s just one disaster after another.”

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices