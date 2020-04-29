Coronavirus: 2nd Ontario personal support worker dies, union pleads for more protection

Send this page to someone via email

A personal support worker in the Peel Region has died of COVID-19, according to a statement by the Services Employees International Union Healthcare (SEIU Healthcare) on Wednesday.

The worker was identified by a SEIU Healthcare spokesperson as 51-year-old Arlene Reid.

Her death marks the second publicly known support worker who has died in Ontario since the pandemic began.

“SEIU Healthcare … mourns the loss of our second member as a result of COVID-19 and extend our deepest sympathies to her family, as well as her union sisters and brothers who delivered home care services at Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) in Peel Region,” a statement

from the union read.

SEIU Healthcare, the union that represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across the province, called on the province for more aid to help protect PSWs.

“The tragic death of our union sister is the second loss of a personal support worker (PSW) in as many weeks as a result of ongoing failures to protect health-care workers during COVID-19,” said SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart.

“Like many health-care workers precariously employed, she was a dedicated PSW who served her community through multiple employers and facilities in the Peel Region.” Tweet This

From the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Stewart said the health and safety measures, personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols and government directives have “insufficiently protected PSWs” in home care, long-term care and hospital settings.

Global News contacted the Ontario government to ask for comment on Stewart’s remarks, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The concern voiced by the union comes just days after a Toronto man told Global News he was concerned about the lack of testing his personal support workers undergo.

Chris Stigas, who became paralyzed in a spinal cord accident five years ago, said his daily routine includes two visits for PSWs.

While the workers wear surgical masks, Stigas said he wished they would be tested regularly for COVID-19 as well.

The provincial government recently expanded testing to include workers at long-term care homes and hospitals. There was no timeframe set as to when all PSWs would be tested before interacting with at-home clients.

On April 16, the first publicly known death of a personal support worker in the province due to COVID-19 was confirmed. She was identified by her husband as Christine Mandegarian and she worked at Altamont Care Community, near Port Union Road and Highway 401 in Toronto.

“The tragic death of our union sister is a reminder of the very real dangers that frontline health care workers face in the selfless delivery of care for Ontario families,” Stewart said at the time.

“We have heard from her colleagues who described her as a gentle, caring, and dedicated personal support worker. She will be missed and remembered.” Tweet This

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ontario reported 15,728 coronavirus cases and 996 deaths.