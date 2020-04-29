Coronavirus: Two more people test positive at Lower Mainland care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people at long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A resident has contracted COVID-19 at The Residence at Clayton Heights, which supports people with long-term care needs or brain injury in Surrey. The resident is in isolation in the brain injury unit.

A staff member at the Langley Lodge long-term care facility us also in isolation at home after testing positive. Lodge had a previous outbreak that was declared over on April 23, 2020.

Fraser Health said Wednesday they’re working with staff at both locations to identify anyone who may have been exposed and are taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Staff currently working at either facility will not be working anywhere else, the health authority said.

Other measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include allowing only essential visitors, enhanced cleaning measures, staff and resident screenings twice a day.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has said nearly half of all coronavirus-related deaths in the country have occurred in long-term care homes.