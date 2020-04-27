COVID-19 outbreak over at Langley Lodge, 2 new cases emerge at other long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health says a COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge, a long-term care facility in Langley, B.C., is now over.

There are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this facility.

However, one new case has each been declared at long-term care facilities Valhaven Home in Abbotsford and MSA Manor in Abbotsford.

A resident of Valhaven Home has now contracted COVID-19. Fraser Health says the resident is in isolation at home in long-term care.

At MSA Manor, a staff member has contracted COVID-19. The staff member is in isolation at home.

Fraser Health says with each outbreak, a SWAT team supports the site and enhanced control measures are put in place. Fraser Health is working with staff at both care homes to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

They are also reaching out to family members and care givers.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at Valhaven Home and MSA Manor will not be working at any other facility.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCAP) is renewing its call for the provincial government to make senior care the exclusive responsibility of publicly-funded or not-for-profit care centres.

The organization claims research shows the level of care at for-profit facilities is inferior to publicly-funded or not-for-profit alternatives.

“These business practices are risky. They require staff to work at more than one site and as a result they’ve undermined wages and working conditions,” said Andrew Longsworth, a research analyst for CCAP.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry already identified this as a likely cause for cross-contamination of the virus between multiple facilities. Workers said it was a lack of wage parity that forced some to pick up shifts in more than one centre.

Fraser Health says in order to try and prevent any further cases at long-term care homes staffing levels will be maintained, visitors limited to only essential visitors, cleaning measures have been enhanced and staff and residents will be screened twice a day.

When asked, B.C. Premier John Horgan said his party has been critical of the changes made to the long-term care system over the past two decades.

“I think some of the challenges we anticipated are being graphically highlighted during this time of pandemic,” the premier said.

— With files from Simon Little

