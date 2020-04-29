Halifax Lebanese Festival to deliver meals for first responders, communities in need

Send this page to someone via email

Every year since 2002, the Halifax Lebanese Festival has been celebrating the Lebanese culture with people across Halifax Regional Municipality through food, dance, music and art.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the festival announced Wednesday that it will cancel its celebration scheduled to take place July 2-5.

“While we may not be able to gather, we can still share,” the festival said in a statement.

“This year, the Halifax Lebanese Festival is committed to delivering 2,000 meals throughout the HRM to support our first responders, health-care workers, charities and communities in need,” it added.

The festival said that providing their most popular authentic dishes to those in need and those who serve the province is “the best way” to show their support and gratitude.

As of Wednesday, the province announced 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 935. Of the 935 cases, 378 are active. That’s an increase of 12 active cases from Tuesday.

