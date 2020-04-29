‘A giant has fallen’: Well known Halifax humanitarian, Mel Boutilier, passes away at 92

Mel Boutilier, the man who founded the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank and other charitable organizations in Halifax, has died.

A statement from his family says Boutilier was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in January. He died of complications related to the disease on Tuesday, April 28th.

"He was 92 years of age and died at home with his life-companion and partner in all things, Thelma Boutilier, by his side along with loved ones, family members, and friends."

Mel was also a founder of the Metro Food Bank Society, which went on to become Feed Nova Scotia. He also started the Metro Care and Share Society in 2015 that assists students in attending university through a scholarship program.

In his lifetime, Mel was both a recipient of the Order of Nova Scotia and the Order of Canada.

"A giant has fallen."

The family says because of COVID-19 restrictions, plans have not yet been made to celebrate Mel’s life and achievements.

“For now we’d ask that you simply remember his many contributions to his community and that we all seek to be kinder to those around us, especially during the restrictions we all live with during this state of emergency.”

Mel Boutilier was 92 years old.