Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy tests positive for coronavirus

Roy Horn, of the famous duo Siegfried & Roy, is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to ABC News, Horn’s publicist said, “We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment.”

“Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy,” his publicist added.

Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher were a Las Vegas staple for over a decade and were known for their performances with their impressive illusions and white tiger-taming acts.

Siegfried & Roy – Getty Images

In 2003, a 400-pound tiger named Mantecore bit Horn’s neck during a show and dragged him off stage at the Mirage Las Vegas.

The mauling left Horn partly paralyzed and ended the Siegfried & Roy act.

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn celebrate Sarmoti Cubs day with Make-A-Wish Foundation at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Oct. 22, 2015 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Horn joins the list of celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including singer Pink, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Daniel Dae Kim and more.

