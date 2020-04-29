Lunenburg County woman charged after allegedly pretending to be home care worker

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly pretended to be a home care worker and stole items from homes in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the alleged incidents took place between Dec. 30, 2019 and Jan. 27, 2020.

Police say they received “multiple” reports from residents about a woman attending their homes saying she was a home care worker.

“The circumstances under which the home care worker attended these homes were suspicious and, in some instances, thefts had occurred,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, officers later determined the woman was not employed as a home care worker at the time of the reported incidents and was not lawfully in the residences.

Linda Deloris Tibbo was arrested without incident on Feb. 13 and later released. She’s scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 27 to face five counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling and theft under $5,000.

Police say they expect to lay more charges and are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.