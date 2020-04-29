Police seek 2 people suspected of arson, mischief in Yarmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify two persons of interest in an arson and mischief investigation in Yarmouth.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a truck fire at a wharf on Water Street just after 1 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the truck was deliberately set on fire and completely destroyed, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the next day, they were made aware of a nearby fishing boat from the same wharf that washed up on nearby rocks, causing damage to the vessel.

“It appears as the boat’s lines to the wharf were disconnected around the same time as the arson,” police said.

Two people were captured on video surveillance in the area. Police say one was wearing a blue jacket, grey pants and carrying a black backpack, while the other was wearing a beige jacket and orange camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incidents is asked to contact Yarmouth Town RCMP or Crime Stoppers.