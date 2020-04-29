Peterborough police investigating after ‘derogatory slurs’ spray painted on school property

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they are investigating a hate crime after “derogatory slurs” were spray-painted on property at an elementary school.

The Peterborough Police Service launched an investigation on April 20 after receiving a report that various items at St. John Catholic Elementary School on Park Street South had been spray-painted with “derogatory slurs” and “hateful” language. Police did not specify what was spray-painted on the property.

Among the items targeted were a play structure, a door and a school window, police say.

Police say the school has been closed since March break due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the exact date of the offence is unknown at this time.

“The Peterborough Police Service tracks both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road,” police said.

“We encourage the public to report both hate crimes and hate incidents to us, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure our communities are safe places where everyone feels welcome.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

