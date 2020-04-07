Peterborough man accused of assault in alleged hate crime at police station

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assaulting a peace officer, following an alleged hate crime at the police station.

The Peterborough Police Service says that just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the Peterborough Sport and Wellness emergency shelter for reports of a man who allegedly had been smoking in a washroom in the building. He allegedly refused to leave the property.

Police say the man became “verbally aggressive” with officers when they arrived and refused to leave. He was arrested and taken to the police station.

While in custody at the police station, he allegedly spat in the cell area and toward officers.

Jesse Dean Rowe, 26, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer; mischief under $5,000; failure to leave premises when directed; engaging in prohibited activity on a premise; causing a nuisance or public disturbance; and smoking tobacco in a prohibited place contrary to the Smoke Free Ontario Act.

Police say on Monday morning, when Rowe was being released from custody, he allegedly yelled derogatory names at an officer, spat on the wall and door frame, and striking an officer with a cellphone charger cord.

He was apprehended by officers during which time an officer sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital, police say.

Police have called the incident a hate crime.

Rowe was arrested and charged with assault peace officer causing bodily harm; mischief under $5,000; and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said he was held in custody and appeared in court via video appearance. While in custody, he allegedly spat on an officer.

As a result, Rowe was additionally charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make another court appearance on Thursday, police said.

