Sports

Edmonton Oilers re-sign Gaetan Haas

By Brenden Escott 630CHED
Posted April 28, 2020 6:05 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 6:21 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news about the Edmonton Oilers.

Gaetan Haas’ rookie skate in the NHL was later than most, coming at 27 years old, but it was enough to earn him a contract extension from the Edmonton Oilers.

Haas agreed to a one-year, $915,000 extension on Tuesday, after he put up five goals and five assists in 58 games last year.

The six-foot, 181-pound centreman scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 4 against the Arizona Coyotes and had a -1 +/- rating when play was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to coming to North America, Haas played for SC Bern in his native Switzerland, and captured silver at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The 2019-20 NHL season was paused indefinitely on March 12.

