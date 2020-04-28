Edmonton Oilers re-sign Gaetan Haas

Send this page to someone via email

Gaetan Haas’ rookie skate in the NHL was later than most, coming at 27 years old, but it was enough to earn him a contract extension from the Edmonton Oilers.

Haas agreed to a one-year, $915,000 extension on Tuesday, after he put up five goals and five assists in 58 games last year.

The six-foot, 181-pound centreman scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 4 against the Arizona Coyotes and had a -1 +/- rating when play was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to coming to North America, Haas played for SC Bern in his native Switzerland, and captured silver at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The 2019-20 NHL season was paused indefinitely on March 12.

Story continues below advertisement