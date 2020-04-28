Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Picton man charged following reports of historic sexual assaults involving children

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 12:46 pm
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man in connection with reported sexual assaults involving minors.
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man in connection with reported sexual assaults involving minors. Global News File

A 67-year-old Picton, Ont., man is facing sex-related charges in relation to reported historical sexual assaults.

On April 20, Prince Edward County OPP say they received information about the reported assaults, which began in 2009.

As a result of an investigation, on April 25, OPP say officers searched a home on Pitt Street in Picton. Following that search, OPP arrested a 67-year-old man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the victims.

READ MORE: 22-year-old Belleville man facing charges for historic sexual assault of minor

According to police, the man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, voyeurism and criminal harassment.

The man was released on bail.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultHistoric Sexual AssaultPrince Edward County OPPOPP sexual assaultPrince Edward County crimeminor sexual assaultsexual assault of minorpicton sexual assaultsex assault picton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.