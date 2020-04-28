Picton man charged following reports of historic sexual assaults involving children

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old Picton, Ont., man is facing sex-related charges in relation to reported historical sexual assaults.

On April 20, Prince Edward County OPP say they received information about the reported assaults, which began in 2009.

As a result of an investigation, on April 25, OPP say officers searched a home on Pitt Street in Picton. Following that search, OPP arrested a 67-year-old man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of the victims.

According to police, the man was charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, voyeurism and criminal harassment.

The man was released on bail.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

