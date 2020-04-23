Menu

Crime

22-year-old Belleville man facing charges for historic sexual assault of minor

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 2:36 pm
OPP have charged a Belleville man for sexual assaults allegedly committed 10 years ago.
OPP have charged a Belleville man for sexual assaults allegedly committed 10 years ago. Global News File

A 22-year-old Belleville, Ont., man is facing several sex-related offences for incidents that happened almost a decade ago.

The man is not being identified since he too was a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

Prince Edward County OPP say they received a complaint about historic sexual assaults on April 8.

Following an investigation, police identified the 22-year-old Belleville man, who was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Belleville court at a later date.

