22-year-old Belleville man facing charges for historic sexual assault of minor

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 22-year-old Belleville, Ont., man is facing several sex-related offences for incidents that happened almost a decade ago.

The man is not being identified since he too was a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

Prince Edward County OPP say they received a complaint about historic sexual assaults on April 8.

Following an investigation, police identified the 22-year-old Belleville man, who was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Belleville court at a later date.

3:28 Virtual reality therapy aims to help victims of sexual assault Virtual reality therapy aims to help victims of sexual assault

Story continues below advertisement