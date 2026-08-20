OPP joining probe into alleged fraud at London, Ont. hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police says it’s joining the investigation into alleged fraud at London Health Sciences Centre.

The OPP said Thursday it has set up a dedicated tip line to help conduct the investigation, which began in October 2024 when the hospital reported its concerns to the London Police Service.

Last July, hospital officials said an investigation found fraudulent activity between 2013 and 2024 and alleged previous members of the executive team knew about the practices and failed to act.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The hospital network has filed three lawsuits worth $80 million. None of these allegations have been proven in court.

The OPP said Thursday it’s now involved due to the investigation’s “complexity and the specialized resources required.”

“Information from the public can be critical in complex fraud investigations. We encourage anyone who may have information to come forward, no matter how minor it may seem,” said Det.-Supt. Jennifer Spurrell in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even small details can play an important role in advancing the investigation.”

Anyone with information related is asked to call the dedicated tipline at 1-844-677-9413.