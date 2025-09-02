London hospital files $20M negligence lawsuit as part of fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at London Health Sciences Centre say the ongoing investigation into the hospital network’s past procurement practices has led to filing an additional lawsuit, this time for $20 million for negligence.

On Tuesday, hospital supervisor David Musyj said in an online statement that they filed a statement of claim against the companies HDR Architecture Associates Inc., JM Windows and Doors Supplier Inc. and JM General Contracting, as well as two individuals Vladislav Pavliuc and Jaibarrat Danraj, in the amount of $20 million for negligence.

The three companies were contracted for a large-scale project to replace windows at University Hospital.

“While investigations are ongoing and so the full extent of the deficiencies remains unknown, LHSC has identified issues with the quality of the installation of the windows. These include a range of deficiencies, including water leaks and issues with gaskets, fasteners, sealant, and anchorage,” Musyj alleges.

“We are continuing to work with external experts to assess these deficiencies in greater detail.”

Musyj stated that they have not experienced any safety issues related to the windows and that any safety concerns that may be identified will be addressed immediately.

As this work continues, he says LHSC is actively addressing issues as they arise while developing a longer-term remediation plan for the affected windows.

The statement of claim states that the University Hospital Window Replacement Project involved 1,270 windows and related infrastructure that were supposed to be removed and replaced as part of a multi-phase, multi-year project that began in 2016 with an anticipated end date of 2020.

This latest statement of claim, as part of a massive investigation into the hospital’s past financial practices, comes in addition to the $60 million in alleged financial fraud previously uncovered.

In July, Musyj announced the results of a forensic audit of the hospital network’s finances by an external third party. At that time, he said the audit identified fraudulent activity between 2013 and 2024, and alleged previous members of the executive team knew about the practices and failed to act.

The hospital network filed two lawsuits totalling $60 million, which implicated five former executive team members, a contractor, and several companies that were contracted to do work.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.