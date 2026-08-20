3 charged after OPP seize $1.28M in illicit drugs, firearms and stolen vehicles

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three London, Ont., residents are facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking probe on Walpole Island First Nation.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday its officers seized more than $1.28 million worth of illicit drugs, firearms, stolen vehicles, currency and offence-related property during its investigation.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The probe began in April when officers received information regarding suspected drug trafficking on Walpole Island First Nation, which is near the Ontario-Michigan border.

Police executed search warrants at two London homes on July 17 when they made those seizures.

Three people were arrested and charged with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.