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Crime

3 charged after OPP seize $1.28M in illicit drugs, firearms and stolen vehicles

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 10:12 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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Three London, Ont., residents are facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking probe on Walpole Island First Nation.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday its officers seized more than $1.28 million worth of illicit drugs, firearms, stolen vehicles, currency and offence-related property during its investigation.

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The probe began in April when officers received information regarding suspected drug trafficking on Walpole Island First Nation, which is near the Ontario-Michigan border.

Police executed search warrants at two London homes on July 17 when they made those seizures.

Three people were arrested and charged with several offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

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