Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

37-year-old man killed in central Alberta motorcycle collision: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 12:45 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser.
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. File/ Global News

RCMP say one person was killed on Sunday when a motorcycle and a van collided in central Alberta.

According to a Monday news release, the crash happened on Highway 607 and Range Road 33 near Rimbey, Alta., just before 4 p.m.

Rimbey RCMP said the 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the crash, while the 70-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing his father near Rimbey in Lacombe County

RCMP officers are in the process of investigating what factors may have led to the collision.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The town of Rimbey is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Red Deer and 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPMotorcycleMotorcycle CrashAlberta crashfatal motorcycle crashAlberta fatal crashRimbeyRimbey RCMPDeadly motorcycle crashRimbey AlbertaAlberta Motorcycle crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.