37-year-old man killed in central Alberta motorcycle collision: RCMP

RCMP say one person was killed on Sunday when a motorcycle and a van collided in central Alberta.

According to a Monday news release, the crash happened on Highway 607 and Range Road 33 near Rimbey, Alta., just before 4 p.m.

Rimbey RCMP said the 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the crash, while the 70-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.

RCMP officers are in the process of investigating what factors may have led to the collision.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The town of Rimbey is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Red Deer and 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

