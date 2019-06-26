Man accused of killing his father in Lacombe County

A father is dead and his son is in custody after an incident in Lacombe County on Monday afternoon.

Rimbey RCMP said officers were called to a rural property at 4 p.m and found that 61-year-old Patrick Alexander Freeman had been seriously injured.

He was flown by STARS to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition but later died.

The victim’s 28-year-old son, Patrick William Freeman, was quickly taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder of his father.

Patrick William Freeman, of Sylvan Lake, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.