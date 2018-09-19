Traffic
September 19, 2018 9:56 am

Man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Rimbey

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man died after his vehicle crashed on a highway near Rimbey in central Alberta Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 53. The collision happened near the intersection of Range Road 40, about 12 kilometres west of Rimbey.

Alberta Health Services said paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene, and no other patients were treated.

Police said the highway was restricted to one lane due to the collision and emergency work.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. A detour was expected to be in place for several hours during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Rimbey is about 55 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

