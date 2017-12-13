Investigation underway into cause of fatal central Alberta collision

A man died in a collision in central Alberta Wednesday morning.

RCMP said first responders were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 and Highway 53 at 6:46 a.m.

Investigators believe a truck travelling west on Highway 53 collided with a northbound truck on Highway 22.

A man inside the northbound truck died at the scene. The other two people inside the truck were taken to hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.

The female driver and only person in the other truck was also taken to hospital, police said.

An RCMP collision analyst is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The area where the collision happened is about 180 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.