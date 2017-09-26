17-year-old dies in east-central Alberta farming accident

A 17-year-old from the Hanna area has died after a farming accident Monday night.

Police said the teenager was harrowing a field alone when the tractor he was driving went over an embankment and rolled. Harrowing refers to breaking up and smoothing out the surface of soil.

“The male was ejected from the tractor when it rolled and was crushed beneath the machinery,” Hanna RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

“Just really tragic,” Cpl. Trent Sperlie added.

RCMP are not releasing details on the specific location or family name. Sperlie said the family found the teenager.

EMS, fire crews and RCMP attended the scene of the accident just after 9 p.m., but he was dead when they arrived.

No charges will be laid in the incident.

Hanna is about 215 kilometres northeast of Calgary.