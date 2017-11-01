2 people killed after 2 vans carrying 16 people collide in central Alberta

The RCMP is investigating a deadly crash on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation involving two vehicles that were carrying a total of 16 people on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to the crash at 8:30 p.m. A van with six people in it was headed south on a road when it “crossed into the path” of a van with 10 people in it that was headed north.

A 42-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman who were in the van heading north – both from Saddle Lake – were pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation ensued. On Wednesday, police said all possible factors were still being looked at for a potential cause for the crash, including weather and road conditions.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is located about 165 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.