Rimbey RCMP say 2 men responsible for 5 break-ins on same night

Rimbey RCMP are searching for two men they say carried out five break-ins overnight between Jan. 9 and 10 in the central Alberta town.

One of the break-ins happened at a local business in an industrial park, where camera footage showed two men driving a black pickup truck.

READ MORE: Smash and dash — Thieves drive truck into Red Deer mall, steal 2 ATMs

RCMP said the surveillance images showed the men stealing a flat-deck trailer from Nikirk Construction. Mounties said the home-built trailer is easily identifiable by the company name cut into the metal and an aluminum wind breaker on the front.

Police said one of the suspects wore orange coveralls and a white mask, while the other was dressed in all black.

The RCMP could not confirm if anything else was stolen during the other break-ins.

READ MORE: Truck stolen from outside Alberta store with 10-year-old inside

While the break-ins happened nearly two weeks ago, RCMP said they held off on releasing the information until they obtained surveillance images of the suspects.

If you have information about these incidents to please call the Rimbey RCMP, or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: 4 speed boats worth $800K stolen from Alberta dealership

WATCH BELOW: Surveillance footage from Wizard Lake Marine Inc. shows suspects loading up and stealing four high-end motor boats. (Sept. 14, 2017)