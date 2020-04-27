Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Coronavirus: YMCA opens emergency child-care centre for front-line workers in Simcoe County

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 11:53 am
The facility will be located at Georgian College in Barrie and will be open to the families of those working in essential services, starting Monday.
The facility will be located at Georgian College in Barrie and will be open to the families of those working in essential services, starting Monday. Provided/YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka

The YMCA has opened a licensed emergency child-care centre for front-line and essential workers in Simcoe County as Ontario grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is located at Georgian College in Barrie and is open to the families of those working in essential services, starting Monday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Ontario orders closed child-care centres to stop collecting payments, protects spaces

“Providing safe and accessible child care options to our front-line professionals working in essential services is a key step in helping to alleviate staffing shortages and maintain critical community services,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

The required safeguards have been put in place to protect the children in the YMCA’s care, their families and staff, according to Fiona Cascagnette, the vice-president of child and family development at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Child care advocates say providers need pandemic relief from Ford government

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proud to be a part of the County of Simcoe’s emergency child care plan and thank our partners at the county for their continued support and leadership,” Rob Armstrong, CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Registration for the emergency child-care centre will be administered by the County of Simcoe.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends emergency child care services for more types of essential workers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsGeorgian CollegeYMCA Simcoe MuskokaBarrie emergency child care centreSimcoe County child care centreSimcoe County coronavirus child care centreSimcoe County emergency child care cetnre
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.