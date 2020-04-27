Coronavirus: YMCA opens emergency child-care centre for front-line workers in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA has opened a licensed emergency child-care centre for front-line and essential workers in Simcoe County as Ontario grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The facility is located at Georgian College in Barrie and is open to the families of those working in essential services, starting Monday.

“Providing safe and accessible child care options to our front-line professionals working in essential services is a key step in helping to alleviate staffing shortages and maintain critical community services,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

The required safeguards have been put in place to protect the children in the YMCA’s care, their families and staff, according to Fiona Cascagnette, the vice-president of child and family development at the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka.

“We are proud to be a part of the County of Simcoe’s emergency child care plan and thank our partners at the county for their continued support and leadership,” Rob Armstrong, CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka, said in a statement.

Registration for the emergency child-care centre will be administered by the County of Simcoe.