Coronavirus: Ontario orders closed child care centres to stop collecting payments, protects spaces

The Ontario government has ordered child care centres to stop collection payments from parents while the facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency order, which also temporarily protects the spaces of children, was announced Friday afternoon.

“COVID-19 has imposed significant financial pressure on working parents,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

As for private-sector child care providers, the government encouraged those businesses and operators to apply for the federal government’s emergency benefits.

A government spokesperson said the order went into effect on Thursday and is not retroactive.

In March, all child care centres except for certain home-based providers and those providing services to health care and frontline workers were ordered to be closed under an emergency order.

