Politics

Coronavirus: Child care advocates say providers need pandemic relief from Ford government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2020 3:37 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario legislators vote to extend state of emergency
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford addressed the legislature on Tuesday as MPPs gathered and voted in favour of extending a state of emergency in the province, keeping non-essential businesses and child care centres closed for an additional 28 days.

TORONTO – A coalition of child care advocates is calling on the province to offer financial assistance to providers across Ontario to ensure none close as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coalition for Better Child Care says many of the centres, which are closed and not collecting fees during the pandemic, have laid off staff and are having trouble paying their bills.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto opens 2 more emergency child-care centres for essential workers’ children

The group is asking the province to provide emergency funds to the centres to replace the fees normally paid by parents.

Last week, Ontario’s education minister said the province would prevent child-care centres from collecting payments while they’re closed due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario orders closed child care centres to stop collecting payments, protects spaces

Stephen Lecce says he is working with both the federal and municipal governments to ensure the child-care system remains sustainable.

Story continues below advertisement

Some child-care centres that are looking after the children of health-care and other front-line workers have remained open, but the rest have been shuttered due to the pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
