Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends emergency child care services for more types of essential workers
On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the night prior, he issued an emergency order extending emergency child care services from the provincial government for more types of essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The services will now be accessible for those who work in group homes, shelters, power workers, water and waste workers, drug and medical supply manufacturers, RCMP officers, Canada Post workers and Canadian Border Services Agency officers.