Police continue to investigate murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are once again turning to the public for information on the murder of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth on April 27, 2017.

Halifax Regional Police investigated a suspicious death at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth on April 27, 2017. Steve Silva/ Global News

Officers found Jollimore’s body inside the home. Her death was ruled a homicide, but the case remains unsolved.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Lori’s murder and we hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” police said in a news release Monday.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.” Tweet This

The case has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for specified major unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.