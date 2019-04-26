Crime
Police continue to investigate 2017 murder of woman in Dartmouth

The homicide of Lori Katherine Jollimore has been added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Halifax police are once again reaching out to the public for information regarding the murder of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore two years ago.

Halifax Regional Police say Jollimore’s body was found inside a home on Farquharson Street on April 27, 2017.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but the case remains unsolved.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information who have not yet spoken to police that could help solve Lori’s murder,” police said in a news release Friday, “and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward.”

Halifax Regional Police investigated a suspicious death at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth on April 27, 2017.

The case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for specified major unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

