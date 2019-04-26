Police continue to investigate 2017 murder of woman in Dartmouth
Halifax police are once again reaching out to the public for information regarding the murder of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore two years ago.
Halifax Regional Police say Jollimore’s body was found inside a home on Farquharson Street on April 27, 2017.
Her death was ruled a homicide, but the case remains unsolved.
“Investigators believe there are people who have information who have not yet spoken to police that could help solve Lori’s murder,” police said in a news release Friday, “and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward.”
READ MORE: NS government offering reward for information in Dartmouth homicide
The case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for specified major unsolved crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.
READ MORE: Suspicious Dartmouth death ruled a homicide
They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.