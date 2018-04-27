Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore

Halifax Regional Police are again turning to the public for information a year after the murder of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Farquharson Street on April 27, 2017.

Officers found Jollimore’s body inside the home. Her death was later ruled a homicide, but police have never said how she was killed.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Jollimore’s death that could result in an arrest and possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.