April 27, 2018 3:25 pm

Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Lori Katherine Jollimore

By Global News

The homicide of Lori Katherine Jollimore has been added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Credit: Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program
Halifax Regional Police are again turning to the public for information a year after the murder of 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore.

Police responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Farquharson Street on April 27, 2017.

Officers found Jollimore’s body inside the home. Her death was later ruled a homicide, but police have never said how she was killed.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Jollimore’s death that could result in an arrest and possible charges.

Halifax Regional Police investigated a suspicious death at a home on Farquharson Street in Dartmouth on April 27, 2017.

Steve Silva/ Global News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

They are also asked to contact either Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

