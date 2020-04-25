Hayley Wickenheiser and Ryan Reynolds hear N.S. rampage widower’s plea for PPE

Send this page to someone via email

Two famous Canadians have heard a man’s plea to protect Nova Scotian health-care workers like his wife who was killed in a murderous rampage.

Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser tweeted Friday that she and actor Ryan Reynolds were touched by the widower’s efforts to carry on Kristen Beaton’s message.

The continuing care assistant with the Victorian Order of Nurses was one of 22 victims of last weekend’s mass killings across northern Nova Scotia.

Nick Beaton has been pushing to make sure his wife’s health-care colleagues have proper equipment to protect them from COVID-19.

After seeing his media interviews, Wickenheiser tweeted that she spoke to Reynolds about paying tribute to the 33-year-old mother.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist says grassroots organization Conquer COVID-19 is working to send personal protective equipment to Nova Scotia in honour of her and her fellow front-line workers.

Kristen Beaton has been identified as one of the victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Faceook/Kristen Beaton