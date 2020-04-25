New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 for the seventh straight day

Send this page to someone via email

It has now been a week since New Brunswick reported a new case of the novel coronavirus, the province announced on Saturday.

Of the 118 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the provincial government says 11 cases remain active. It’s the same figure released by the province on Friday.

As of Saturday, there are no longer any New Brunswickers in intensive care as a result of the novel coronavirus.

That’s a decrease from the single case that was in the ICU on Friday. Only four people remain in hospital at this time.

In a press release, the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said she was pleased with the progress the province has made but that it cannot afford to let down its guard.

“We want every day to be like today, where we have no new positive cases,” said Russell.

"It has been a week and I hope we can continue that trend."

Health officials along with an all-party cabinet committee announced on Friday that the government would immediately begin relaxing physical distancing measures, allowing New Brunswickers to enjoy outdoor activities and create family ‘bubbles’ with another household.

Russell encouraged New Brunswickers to wear non-medical masks when physical distancing may not be possible, such as in grocery stores or at a pharmacy.

The province has not advised of any televised coronavirus updates scheduled for the weekend.

