Blaine Higgs to present first phase of New Brunswick COVID-19 recovery plan

New Brunswick is set to reveal the first phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

Blaine Higgs will appear along with the leaders of the three opposition parties and the chief medical officer of health to give New Brunswickers an idea of what restrictions will begin to be lifted.

The province will be the second in the country to release a plan concerning the economy after Saskatchewan put out their five-phase plan on Thursday.

Higgs said Thursday that a plan would be coming “very, very soon” after the remaining details were confirmed.

“We haven’t just nailed down all the specifics in relation to ensuring that it’s comprehensive, people understand it, we’re able to answer questions where they need to be,” Higgs said.

“I want to be able to put something together that gives more answers than questions.” Tweet This

New Brunswick has reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the last five days and just one positive test result in the past week.

But even before Easter Weekend, a lag in case numbers had Higgs musing about looking at lifting some public health restrictions in May.

Despite the lack of new cases the premier has continued to stress that businesses that are allowed to open will have to follow the guidelines of public health to avoid facing fines or closure.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

