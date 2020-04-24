Menu

Crime

‘Extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira handed over to Canadian officials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 10:33 pm
A U.S. court has approved accused killer Brandon Teixeira's extradition to Canada. . BC RCMP

One of B.C.’s most notorious fugitives is back in Canadian custody, five months after being arrested in California.

A U.S. judge certified Brandon Teixeira’s extradition back in February, and U.S. Marshals handed him to over to Canadian law enforcement on Friday.

Notorious B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira ordered extradited from California

Teixeira is facing a slew of charges related to three separate violent incidents.

He is accused of first-degree murder in the 2017 fatal shooting of alleged former associate Nicholas Khabra.

Extradition documents allege Teixeira was motivated by revenge and a $160,000 bounty in the killing.

Inside the arrest of Brandon Teixeira

Teixeira is also facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges related to stabbings in 2015 and 2016 in Surrey and Maple Ridge.

One of the victims in the 2015 attack was so badly injured he was on life support for two weeks, according to extradition documents.

Teixeira was arrested by U.S. police near Oroville, Calif. in December 2019 after a 15-month manhunt, during which Canadian police deemed him “extremely violent.”

Police used two armoured vehicles and multiple SWAT teams in the takedown, after being informed that Teixeira had evaded RCMP in a previous arrest attempt.

