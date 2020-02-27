U.S. court grants extradition of notorious B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s most notorious fugitives is a step closer to coming back to Canada.

A U.S. judge certified the extradition of Brandon Teixeira on Thursday in a Sacramento, Calif. court room.

Teixeira did not contest his extradition, but the U.S. State Department must still sign off on the process, an action that could take up to two months.

Brandon Teixeira is facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey in 2017, and attempted murder charges related to a double stabbing in Maple Ridge in 2015.

He was arrested near Oroville, Calif. back in December following a 15-month manhunt, in a raid that included multiple police departments and several SWAT teams.

Police allege Teixeira tried to flee the scene, prompting police to ram SUV with two armoured vehicles.

Police seized more than 11 kilograms of heroin, more than 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills and about 18 kilograms of marijuana at the scene, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

