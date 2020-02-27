Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

U.S. court grants extradition of notorious B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 6:44 pm
Brandon Teixeira has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra Surrey.
Brandon Teixeira has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra Surrey. IHIT

One of B.C.’s most notorious fugitives is a step closer to coming back to Canada.

A U.S. judge certified the extradition of Brandon Teixeira on Thursday in a Sacramento, Calif. court room.

Teixeira did not contest his extradition, but the U.S. State Department must still sign off on the process, an action that could take up to two months.

READ MORE: Notorious B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira to face extradition hearing in California

Brandon Teixeira is facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey in 2017, and attempted murder charges related to a double stabbing in Maple Ridge in 2015.

Inside the arrest of Brandon Teixeira
Inside the arrest of Brandon Teixeira

He was arrested near Oroville, Calif. back in December following a 15-month manhunt, in a raid that included multiple police departments and several SWAT teams.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Extremely violent’ B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira arrested in California

Police allege Teixeira tried to flee the scene, prompting police to ram SUV with two armoured vehicles.

Police seized more than 11 kilograms of heroin, more than 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills and about 18 kilograms of marijuana at the scene, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
United StatesMurderAttempted MurderExtraditionBrandon Teixeirateixeirabrandon teixeira extraditioncalifornia extradiitionextradition of B.C. fugitive
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.