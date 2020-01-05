Brandon Teixeira faces new charges for Surrey murder, separate Maple Ridge incident

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s most wanted fugitives — who was arrested on murder charges in California last December — is now facing new charges in connection to that 2017 Surrey shooting.

But court documents show Brandon Teixeira is now facing even more new charges in connection to a separate attempted murder case from 2015.

Teixeira had been wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for more than a year, accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in Surrey on Oct. 23, 2017.

On Dec. 20, 2019 — 19 days after Teixeira was arrested in Oroville, Calif. — new charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure were sworn against him.

According to extradition documents filed in U.S. court and obtained by Global News, Teixeira shot and wounded Khabra’s girlfriend while shooting Khabra in the back.

In addition to those new charges, court records show Teixeira had charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault sworn against him on Dec. 5, 2019, for an alleged incident in Maple Ridge on Aug. 23, 2015.

It’s unclear what specific incident the new charges relate to, but on that same 2015 date, Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. outside the Haney Public House at Lougheed Highway and 222 Street.

Two injured people were taken to hospital, including one man with a serious wound to his neck. No one was arrested at the scene and police were unable to identify a suspect.

Two other men, Ricky Korasak and Shawn Gary Corbett, are each charged with two counts of attempting to commit or being an accessory after the fact in connection with the same alleged incident Teixeira’s new charges relate to.

Court documents show Korasak is accused of assisting Teixeira in Maple Ridge on the same date as the alleged attack, while Corbett allegedly helped the accused in Langley the next day.

Teixeira has been in U.S. custody since his arrest on Dec. 1 in a joint operation involving two SWAT teams and multiple California and U.S. federal police forces.

Acting on a tip from U.S. Marshals that the Canadian fugitive was hiding out in the area, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Teixeira was located at a home in Oroville.

According to the BCSO, when officers served the warrant on the home, Teixeira exited and tried to flee, ramming his SUV into two armoured police vehicles and attempting to escape before he was eventually captured with the help of a canine.

The extradition documents allege revenge and a $160,000 bounty on Khabra’s head may have been among Teixeira’s motives for murder.

Teixeira is not appealing his extradition to Canada.

No court dates have been set in B.C. for any of Teixeira’s charges for both the 2017 Surrey shooting and the 2015 Maple Ridge incident.

One of Teixeira’s co-accused in the alleged 2015 Maple Ridge incident, Corbett, was released on $1,500 bail on Dec. 6 and is scheduled to appear in Port Coquitlam provincial court on Jan. 15.

Teixeira’s other co-accused, Korasak, has no court dates scheduled in B.C.

According to an Oct. 2019 report in the Vancouver Sun, Korasak is one of 17 Canadians alleged to be part of an international drug-smuggling ring moving ecstasy to California and trucking cocaine back into Canada.

—With files from Simon Little