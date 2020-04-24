Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec parents fear sending kids back to school, concept of ‘herd immunity’

By Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 7:21 pm
Cornonavrius: Quebec weighing the pros and cons of herd immunity
WATCH: As Quebec starts to plan for de-confinement, one of the strategies being examined is sending kids back to school and allowing them to contract COVID-19 to build herd immunity. But as Global's Amanda Jelowicki explains, not all experts in the medical field agree.

As Quebec Premier François Legault prepares to restart the economy and get students back to schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the concept of developing “herd immunity” in children is making many parents fearful.

While school is cancelled across Quebec, Assunta Iasenzaniro is helping to homeschool her three kids.

Assunta suffers from asthma, but her children are all healthy.

READ MORE: Quebec schools won’t reopen on May 4 amid coronavirus pandemic: François Legault

Despite that, she won’t send her kids back to class this spring if schools reopen.

“I am nervous about my kids contracting the virus and bringing it home,” Iasenzaniro said.

“The herd immunity makes me anxious when I hear them talking about that.”

Herd immunity happens when you have enough people in the population who are immune to a virus, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Jeff Kwong.

“You’re either immune because you had the infection already, or you’ve been vaccinated,” Kwong, said.

READ MORE: What is herd immunity and what does it mean for COVID-19?

This week, Legault pitched the idea, saying waiting for a vaccine isn’t realistic.

Coronavirus: Quebec businesses eager to re-open

Instead, the premier is promoting gradual, natural immunization for the least vulnerable, saying having more people immune makes it more difficult for the virus to spread.

“Six weeks ago, the virus was spreading very fast, at least two for one. So it means one people infecting two, then four, then eight, then 16, then 32,” Legault said.

“So what we wanted is to stop that, to stop this too fast increase.”

Legault gave a scenario where 50 per cent of the community is immunized.

“Supposing that the factor is two, it means that then, we would have one person infecting one person, infecting another one person. So, then, the situation is under control,” the premier offered.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Legault pushes ‘herd immunity’ ahead of gradual reopening of schools

Quebec’s Association of pediatricians supports Legault and herd immunity.

“The vast majority of them won’t be sick, so at one point, it’s good to have a good portion of the pediatric population who get the disease,” said Marc Lebel, the president of Quebec’s Association of Pediatricians (APQ).

According to Montreal’s public health department, only two per cent of Quebec’s COVID-19 patients are children. Only those with other health conditions got seriously ill.

Dr. Lebel added that the current confinement situation is more damaging for children than the virus, as too much screen time and social isolation can create depression and anxiety.

Dr. Lebel added several hundred thousand children across the country rely on school meals for food and children with developmental problems need help.

“Since the time of confinement, I think we have collateral damages, that is not normal for them to be in the home all the time not to go outside not to play,” Dr. Lebel explained.

But some experts question attempting herd immunity with children.

READ MORE: Breakfast Club of Canada sets up emergency fund to feed children who normally get meals at school

According to Dr. Christos Karatzios, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist with the Montreal Children’s Hospital (MUHC), early studies indicate not only are young children not getting sick from COVID-19, they also aren’t passing it on.

“If they are not going to be that sick and they are not going to transmit [the virus], that is not the population we should be aiming for herd immunity,” said Dr. Karatzios.

“It will happen in a population that is transmitting the virus, so that is teenagers and adults.”

— With files from Global’s Hannah Jackson

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesHerd ImmunityBack to school Quebec Coronavirus
