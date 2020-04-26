Coronavirus: Baie-d’Urfé residents create field of rainbows to thank front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

A patch of land in front of Fritz farm in Baie-d’Urfé has now been dubbed “the field of thank yous”.

“I drove by and I was just overwhelmed with such positive energy,” said Baie-d’Urfé Mayor Maria Tutino.

“I just can’t believe it — it is just such a wonderful thing to see.” Tweet This

Residents have been dropping off signs and planting them on the grass, with a special message to Quebec’s front-line workers.

“It’s really wonderful that in times of need and stress like this that people realize that we’re all in this together,” said Tutino. “And while we’re all trying to figure out how to protect our families, people are leaving their families to protect all of us.”

Baie-d’Urfé resident Cindy Giroux and her family were busy making their own sign on Friday morning.

They say it’s inspiring that the community has come together for a good cause.

“It’s extremely important that everyone supports these volunteers and front-line workers,” said Giroux. “We don’t know if our neighbour right next door is on the front line or not.”

To spread support in every way they can, the family has come up with another initiative.

Cindy Giroux and her daughter cheer for front-line workers in Baie d’Urfe. Cindy Giroux

Every night, they go out onto their driveway and cheer for health-care workers.

“We get out every night and we just cheer and we say thank you,” she said. “We can hear echoes throughout the community of other people doing it as well.”