Medical residents of Sainte-Justine hospital perform ‘Over The Rainbow’

Send this page to someone via email

The rainbow has become a visual symbol of hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic with people posting drawings of them on windows across the city as a reminder that everything will be OK.

While you can see the message through the drawings, medical residents at Sainte-Justine hospital also want you to hear it through their performance of the classic song Over the Rainbow.

The video is a collage of 17 different doctors, some singing, some playing instruments. They are each in a different setting but have come together through the magic of editing.

“They are all together, even at a distance,” the post read.

“By performing the song Somewhere Over the Rainbow, pediatric medical residents of the Sainte-Justine Hospital found their way to tell you that everything will be fine.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Over The Rainbow was originally performed by Judy Garland for the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The lyrics symbolize that no matter how grim a situation can look, bad times will come to an end.